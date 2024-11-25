MANCHESTER, Nov 25 –– Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said it is his responsibility to get their season back on track after they suffered a fifth successive defeat on Saturday and that the current squad is strong enough to turn things around.

City’s 4-0 Premier League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium marked the first time in Guardiola’s career that he has lost five games in a row in all competitions.

They have been without a number of key players this season, with Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, midfielder Mateo Kovacic and defender Ruben Dias among those absent due to injury on Saturday.

“We don’t expect to lose important players for many times, but it’s happened. You have to find a way to deal with that ...,” Guardiola told reporters.

“When we start to lose, I said to the people: ‘I have to find a way –– I have to. We have to find another way to win it.’ It’s my duty, my responsibility. Find a way to be more consistent and our game will be better, and we will win games.”

Asked if City needed to be strengthen in the transfer window, Guardiola added: “I trust more than ever with these players. I think the squad, when all the squad is there, is exceptional, but the team is not ready here.”

City are second on 23 points, eight adrift of leaders Liverpool who they meet at Anfield on Sunday. –– Reuters