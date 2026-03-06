KLANG, March 6 — Three men pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today to charges of disorderly conduct at the Meru Police Station in Klang last Monday (March 2).

A. Magendran, 44, and B. Kalairasan, 38, both lorry drivers, along with P. Gopinath, 39, a lorry attendant, entered their pleas after the charges were read separately before Magistrate Nor Azilah Mat.

They are charged with behaving in a disorderly manner by making noise and engaging in a fight inside a police station building, an offence under Section 90 of the Police Act 1967, which carries a fine of up to RM500 or imprisonment for up to six months, or both, upon conviction.

They also face separate charges of causing injury to a 29-year-old man using a helmet and an iron bar.

The offence is punishable under Section 324 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to 10 years, or a fine, or whipping, or any two of the punishments upon conviction.

Meanwhile, Kalairasan faces an additional charge of committing mischief by damaging a television set at the Meru Police Station, causing loss, under Section 427 of the Penal Code, which carries a prison sentence of up to five years, or a fine, or both if convicted.

Gopinath is also charged with issuing criminal threats against a 24-year-old man under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which provides a prison sentence of up to two years, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

All the offences were allegedly committed at the Meru Police Station at 9.47pm on March 2 this year.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutors Salman Alfarisi Nawawi and Ahmad Sulfie Abu Hassan, while all three accused were represented by lawyer A. Biranta.

The court allowed Kalairasan and Gopinath bail of RM13,000 each, while Magendran was granted bail of RM9,000. They were also ordered to report to the nearest police station once a month.

The court fixed May 25 for mention. — Bernama