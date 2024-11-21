KOTA KINABALU, Nov 21 — Sabah FC head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee has chosen not to extend his contract with the team when it expires this month.

In a statement today, Kim Swee said the first match of the Round of 16 in the Malaysia Cup against PT Athtelic FC, scheduled for this Saturday (Nov 23), will be his last as the coach of Sabah FC.

He thanked Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Sabah Football Association president Datuk Shahelmey Yahya and the senior management of Sabah FC for their trust and full support during his time leading the team.

“My 36 months with Sabah FC have not been a short period, and this journey has been extraordinary. I am very grateful for the opportunity to lead this great football club.

“To the players, I am incredibly proud of all the effort and achievements we’ve made as a team. Your commitment and professionalism, both on and off the field, are extraordinary. It has been a great honour to work with you,” he said.

On Nov 5, the Sabah Football Association (SAFA) and Sabah FC were reported to have offered to extend Kim Swee’s contract until the end of the 2024/2025 season in April next year, following the former national coach’s impressive performance with Sabah.

Kim Swee also expressed his deep appreciation to his support staff for their tireless efforts and commitment behind the scenes, noting that their expertise and spirit were instrumental to Sabah FC’s achievements.

“Lastly, to the supporters, I want to express my heartfelt thanks. You are the heart of this club, whether in the stadium or supporting from afar. Your support has always meant a great deal to me and the team. I will always cherish this.

“Although I will no longer be leading Sabah FC, I will remain a loyal supporter. I hope to see this club continue to progress and succeed in the future,” he said. — Bernama