PETALING JAYA, Nov 17 — National squash ace Ng Eain Yow produced one his best displays ever en route to defeating Egypt’s Youseff Soliman 11-7, 11-7, 11-7 and clinching the men’s title at the 2024 Malaysia Squash Cup here today.

World number 14 Eain Yow needed 50 minutes to subdue the world number 11 Egyptian, also the top seed, in the final at The Curve shopping mall in Mutiara Damansara here.

“It was good to win this. Personally, this is one of my best performances... even better than in the Asian Games final (which he won).

“If you saw me playing, I was just trying to contain everything inside and didn’t let anything affect me... so, I just focused on what I needed to do, that is taking it one point at a time. If I want to be a good player, I can’t think about the person who had beaten me before,” he told reporters, referring to his two previous defeats by the Egyptian.

He was also thrilled with his second home victory, having last won the 2019 Malaysia Open.

National squash player S. Sivasangari speaks to reporters after the 2024 Malaysia Squash Cup the women’s final match at The Curve, Mutiara Damansara November 17, 2024. — Bernama pic

However, there was no double joy for Malaysia when S. Sivasangari went down fighting 11-8, 9-11, 10-11, 11-8, 6-11 to world number 10 Amina Orfi, also of Egypt in the women’s final.

Amina had to work her socks off against the world number nine Sivasangari during the 88-minute title showdown.

“It’s (a) tough (challenge from Sivasangari). She beat the world number one in a gold-level event last year, so I know she’s a dangerous player,” said Amina.

Winners Eain Yow and Amina each took home US$9,025 (RM40,378). — Bernama