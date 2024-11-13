



KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — National women’s squash champion S. Sivasangari lived up to her billing when she easily advanced to the quarter-finals of the Ace Malaysia Squash Cup 2024, this afternoon.

In the second round, which took place in a glass-enclosed court at The Curve shopping mall, Damansara here, Sivasangari needed only 23 minutes to defeat world No. 62 Nour Heikal from Egypt (11-4, 11-5, 11-9) to register a 3-0 score.

Waiting for the London Classic champion and world No. 9 player in the quarter-finals, will be compatriot Aifa Azman who defeated Cristina Gomez of Spain 3-0 (11-4, 11-4, 11-4)

“This is the first match of the tournament in Malaysia and overall I think I’ve played very well and strenghtened my shots towards end of the game. Happy with the way I played and managed to finish in three sets as we all know all these Eygption players they’re fighters,” she told reporters after the match here today.

Meanwhile, Aifa expects a stiff competition when playing against the country’s number one women’s squash player in the quarter-final on Friday.

“The last time I played her was in the national championship two years ago where I lost 1-3. Of course it will be a fierce competition, in addition she is also now ranked in the top 10 (best in the world) but I am ready to take on the challenge,” she said.

Earlier, another national women’s representative, Aira Azman, who is also Aifa’s sister, advanced to the quarter-finals after defeating Australia’s Sarah Cardwell 3-1 (11-6, 9-11, 11-4, 11-4) to set up a date against Scotland’s Georgia Adderley.

Held on a high-tech glass court at The Curve Shopping Mall, this Bronze-level event on the Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Tour Series runs from Nov 12-17, with matches at The Curve and the National Sports Centre (NSC) in Jalan Duta, offering a prize pool of US$100,000 (about RM443,566). — Bernama



