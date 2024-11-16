TOKYO, Nov 16 — Leong Jun Hao battled through three sets to beat Jonatan Christie from Indonesia to make the finals of the Kumamoto Masters badminton championships.

He beat 6th ranked Jonatan in three sets, 10-21, 21-18, 22-20, in his fourth consecutive upset after having prevailed over higher ranked Koki Watanabe and Kodai Naraoka from Japan and India’s Lakshya Sen.

He had needed to take a short break during the third set to attend to a thigh injury midway through the third game, but still managed to win it at 22-20.

This is Leong’s first World Tour 500 Series badminton final this year.

He will next play against the winner of the other finals qualifier between Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen and and China’s Li Shi Feng.