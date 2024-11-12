LONDON, Nov 12 — Premier League referee David Coote was suspended by the PGMOL referees’ body on Monday pending a full investigation after a video circulated on social media showing the official allegedly abusing Liverpool and former manager Juergen Klopp.

The video allegedly shows Coote making derogatory comments about Liverpool and German Klopp, who left Anfield in May.

The video has not been verified by Reuters, it is unclear when it was filmed or its authenticity.

“David Coote has been suspended with immediate effect pending a full investigation. PGMOL will be making no further comment until that process is complete,” PGMOL said.

Liverpool are aware of the video that has been widely circulated on social media but the club will not comment in light of the investigation by PGMOL.

Coote, 42, refereed Liverpool’s 2-0 Premier League victory over Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday. He has been a match official in the Premier League since 2018.

The video seems to refer to a league game Coote refereed between Liverpool and Burnley in July 2020, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Klopp publicly criticised Coote after the match, accusing him of not penalising tackles made on Liverpool’s players. — Reuters