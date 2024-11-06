KOTA KINABALU, Nov 6 — The Sabah Football Association (SAFA) and Sabah FC have extended the contract of their head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee until the end of the 2024/2025 season following the impressive performance of the former national squad head coach.

SAFA president Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, who is also Deputy Chief Minister III, said Ong’s contract was originally set to expire on Nov 30, and is now extended until April next year.

He said the positive news will enable Ong to continue the team’s winning momentum and improve the team’s performance in the Super League, and then face the Malaysia Cup competition which is expected to start at the end of this month.

“We have high confidence in Datuk Ong Kim Swee,” he said in a statement last night.

Meanwhile, Shahelmey said the management also hoped that more supporters would attend matches at the Likas Stadium to provide support to increase their enthusiasm and confidence.

“It will also lift the morale of the players to give their best performances in the Super League and Malaysia Cup competitions,” he said.

Sabah FC are currently third in the Super League table with 26 points from 14 matches, behind leaders JDT and Selangor in second place. — Bernama