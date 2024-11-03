NANTONG (China), Nov 3 — The CT scan of national diver Ooi Tze Liang who was injured while competing in the men’s 3 metre (m) springboard final of the Malaysian Open at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil, yesterday, is normal.

The matter was brought to the attention of Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh who contacted the 30-year-old athlete after suffering a head injury from hitting the springboard in the second dive.

“I’ve messaged him and he’s okay and could Whatsapp me. He is being checked by the doctor and he says not to worry and the CT scan is normal,” she said when met by reporters.

“That’s a big relief, I saw the video and how they rushed to give him instant aid. The National Sports Institute (ISN) was the first to highlight to me so I’ve told the CEO to see what kind of rehab we can do for him,” said Hannah who is attending the ASEAN-China Wushu Competition here today.

At the time of the incident, Tze Liang was competing with his national teammate, Muhammad Syafiq Puteh as well as divers from Japan, New Zealand, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Singapore and thus him was unable to finish the event.

Earlier, the Malaysian Swimming Federation (MAS) secretary-general Andy Low said his side was waiting for the latest information from the officer monitoring Tze Liang’s injury. — Bernama