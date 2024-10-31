NEW YORK, Oct 31 — Two New York Yankees fans who interfered with Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts as he tried to make a catch were barred from yesterday’s fifth game of the World Series.

The Yankees announced hours before the crucial clash in New York that the spectators, who were seated in the from row along the wall in foul territory in right field, were ejected after trying to block the player and take the ball from his glove.

The incident happened in the first inning of New York’s 11-4 victory, which lifted the Yankees within 3-1 in Major League Baseball’s best-of-seven championship showdown.

“Last night, two fans were ejected from Yankee Stadium for egregious and unacceptable physical contact with Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts,” the Yankees said in a statement.

“The safety and security of players, fans and stadium staff is the foundational element of every event held at Yankee Stadium and it cannot be compromised.

“Tonight marks the final home game of year, and we want every ounce of our fans’ passion on display.

“Yankee Stadium is known for its energy and intensity, however the exuberance of supporting one’s team can never cross the line into intentionally putting players at physical risk.

“The Yankees and Major League Baseball maintain a zero-tolerance policy toward the type of behavior displayed last night. These fans will not be permitted to attend tonight’s game in any capacity.”

Betts tried to make a grab off a ball hit by New York’s Gleyber Torres but as he leaped above the wall in foul territory, one fan grabbed his right hand and the other pulled the ball from his glove.

Torres was called out due to fan interference on the play.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Dodgers starting pitcher Ben Casparius.

“That looked ridiculous from my perspective,” Dodgers shortstop Tommy Edman said. “The guy was trying to yank his glove off, pulling at his wrist. Looked like he got ejected and I’m glad he did.

“I’ve never seen anything like that. That was unacceptable.” — AFP