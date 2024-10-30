KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Selangor FC head coach Nidzam Jamil dropped a bombshell when he tendered his resignation with immediate effort today.

His resignation comes about 72 hours after the Red Giants lost 3-0 to Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) in a Super League clash at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium on Sunday.

Commenting on his sudden departure, Selangor said they respect Nidzam’s decision.

“We wish to take this opportunity to thank Nidzam Jamil for his contributions throughout his tenure. Under his guidance as head coach of the main team, Selangor FC are now among the top three teams (in the Super League), runners-up in this season’s FA Cup and top Group H of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League Two (ACL2).

“He has instilled a spirit of competitiveness among the players and his leadership has been crucial in ensuring the team continued to perform at the highest level, thus far,” the club said in a statement.

Abdi Hassan will take over as Selangor’s interim head coach while they look for a permanent replacement.

In March, Nidzam was announced as Selangor’s head coach, replacing Tan Cheng Hoe, who resigned to coach a Thai club. — Bernama