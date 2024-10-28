PETALING JAYA, Oct 28 — Women’s singles player S. Kisona has brought pride to Malaysia by ending a three-year title drought with her victory at the Dutch Open.

The Star reported that the independent shuttler triumphed over Azerbaijan's Keisha Fatimah 21-14, 21-16 in the final held in Hertogenbosch on October 27.

This marks her first title since the 2021 Spain International.

This win also signifies Kisona's first triumph after leaving the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) at the end of 2022.

At 26 years old, she becomes the first Malaysian woman to secure a senior international title this year.

Ranked world No. 101, Kisona wrapped up the final in just 41 minutes.