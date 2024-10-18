PARIS, Oct 18 — Formula One is scrapping from next year the award of a bonus point for fastest lap in a race, introduced with much fanfare just five years ago, governing body the FIA said yesterday.

The bonus point was awarded originally in the 1950s, but then dropped before being reintroduced in 2019 for the lap, if the driver finishes in the top ten.

It has potential significance in a long season of 24 races, as this year.

The FIA (International Motoring Federation) made the announcement ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix among changes to the 2024 and 2025 sporting and technical regulations after approval by the World Motor Sport Council.

In another change, a requirement to run a young driver during free practice is to increase from once per car per season to twice per car per season.

The significance of the fastest lap was shown at last month’s Singapore Grand Prix where RB’s Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo pitted for new tyres to set the fastest lap in his final race.

RB are a sister team to Red Bull and thereby deprived rivals like McLaren and their title-challenging driver Lando Norris of a possible additional point.

Norris held the fastest lap and bonus point as the race entered its final laps. Ricciardo was 18th and not eligible to score a bonus point, but he was called to pit and duly set the lap, depriving Norris of a point. — AFP