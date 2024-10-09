LONDON, Oct 9 — Midfielder Curtis Jones and full back Tino Livramento have been included in England's squad for their Nations League fixtures against Greece and Finland, England's Football Association said today.

The 23-year-old Jones, who plays for Liverpool, has represented England at youth level, winning the European Under-21 Championship last year. He was first called up to the senior squad in May, but has yet to be capped.

Newcastle United defender Livramento, 21, received his first senior call-up last month and is also uncapped.

England captain Harry Kane is continuing his own training programme, having injured his right leg during Bayern Munich's 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend, but the Bundesliga club said he does not have a structural injury.

Winger Jack Grealish also sat out of training as a precaution with a minor knock, the FA said.

Lee Carsley's side host the Greeks at Wembley on Thursday before visiting Finland three days later. — Reuters