MANCHESTER, Oct 3 — Erik ten Hag said Manchester United’s poor start to the season is nothing “to panic about” despite speculation his days in charge at Old Trafford could be numbered.

United sit 13th in the Premier League after winning just two of their opening six games of the new campaign, including embarrassing 3-0 home defeats to Liverpool and Tottenham.

The Red Devils also got off to a faltering start in the Europa League with a 1-1 draw against Dutch side FC Twente.

Ten Hag began the season under scrutiny after surviving an internal review conducted by new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe and his advisors at the end of last term.

A shock FA Cup final victory over Manchester City was widely credited with saving the former Ajax coach’s job despite finishing eighth in the Premier League last season.

According to reports, Ten Hag will be given the chance to turn things around in tough away games against Porto in the Europa League today and Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

“Nothing is easy, but this is nothing for me to panic about because I experienced it so often with my teams during seasons that you are facing those problems,” Ten Hag told Sky Sports.

To his credit, Ten Hag does have two trophies to show for his two seasons in charge of United — ending a six-year wait for silverware by winning the League Cup in his debut campaign, then lifting the FA Cup last term.

He was even handed a one-year extension to his contract as recently as July.

And Ten Hag believes the club’s new football leadership group, spearheaded by Ratcliffe, will not backtrack on that decision so rapidly.

“We made in the summer togetherness, the ownership, the leadership, this agreement, and we are all behind it,” added Ten Hag.

“We knew also what the strategy with young players in a transition period was and we know then also in which process you can come.

“This can happen but also they know in the end, when we are in May, in all my last six seasons always there were trophies, and that is what we are also now aiming for.”

Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo could be available for today’s clash in Porto after returning to training yesterday.

However, Mason Mount will miss out as a precaution after suffering a head knock in Sunday’s defeat to Tottenham. — AFP