KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has thrown open the doors of his famed Dagestan training camp to national Muay Thai sensation Johan ‘Jojo’ Ghazali Zulfikar, offering the young fighter a golden opportunity to hone his skills under the best.

Khabib, impressed with the talent of the Sarawak-born prodigy, not only hailed Johan as a gifted exponent but also voiced his support for the fighter’s plan to transition from Muay Thai to mixed martial arts (MMA).

“I know he is young and a very good striker. I wish him all the best. He told me he wants to move to MMA after finishing his current sport.

“If he wants to do MMA, he is always welcomed to train with us in Dagestan to improve his wrestling. He is always welcomed,” Khabib told the media at a press conference here today.

On Malaysia’s combat sports landscape, the UFC Hall of Famer noted the country’s potential, stating that Malaysia has several talented fighters capable of reaching world levels.

Khabib stressed that for Malaysia to produce world-class MMA champions, the nation needs to build a strong foundation through experienced coaches and a solid training system, mirroring Dagestan’s success.

“I keep track of MMA worldwide and I’m aware of the good strikers and Muay Thai fighters you have here. But Malaysia needs more qualified coaches and a solid framework to cultivate top MMA talent.

“In Dagestan, we have a great system with highly skilled coaches, and we’ve produced champions across various combat sports. To develop top-tier fighters, you need to build a strong system with both good fighters and excellent coaches,” he added. — Bernama