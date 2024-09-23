KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo has removed the “F1 driver” descriptor from his Instagram profile, appearing to confirm rumours that he will be dropped from the Visa Cash App Red Bull (VCARB) racing team after a dismal outing in Singapore last weekend.

Ricciardo had appeared emotional during interviews after the Singapore Grand Prix despite securing the fastest lap of the race in which he ended in a disappointing 18th place.

“I put my best foot forward. Let’s say the fairytale ending didn't happen but I also have to look back on what it’s been. Thirteen or so years and I'm proud,” he said after the race, when asked about the rumours that his departure could be imminent.

The Australian driver — nicknamed the “honey badger” for his tenacity — had at one point been touted as a replacement for Mexican racer Sergio Perez at current F1 champions Red Bull Racing, where he also would have renewed his partnership with current world champion Max Verstappen.

VCARB, the feeder team for Red Bull Racing, is said to be dropping Ricciardo in order to sign reserve driver Liam Lawson before a September deadline that would have let the New Zealander become a free agent upon expiry.

The deadline was said to have expedited VCARB into the decision, which was initially expected only at the end of the season.

The move, if confirmed, would leave Ricciardo without a seat in F1 next year and likely complete his exit from the sport that had been imminent after McLaren Mercedes bought out his contract in order to give his spot to fellow Aussie Oscar Piastri.