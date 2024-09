KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Malaysian women’s badminton doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah took home the Hong Kong Open title, winning against third-seeded China duo Liu Sheng Shu-Tan Ning.

The Malaysians needed only 37 minutes to win the match in straight sets, 21-14, 21-14.

With the win, it will be their first World Tour crown since the French Open in 2022, bringing their World Tour tally to three, including a previous win in the 2021 Swiss Open.