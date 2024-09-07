KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Malaysia’s squash icon and deputy Olympics chef de mission Datuk Nicol David has lauded powerlifting champion Bonnie Bunyau Gustin for his historic gold medal victory at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, calling him a “true legend” of sport.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Nicol recalled crossing paths with Bonnie during her competitive days and marvelled at his dedication. “You would train so hard, so long that I would finish and just admire your power because I still to this day don’t know how you did it,” she wrote.

Nicol went on to emphasise the relentless work ethic of Paralympians, saying, “I will always be the first believer that Paralympians are the true legends of sport because they work three times as hard.”

Bonnie’s victory in the men’s up to 72kg category yesterday not only secured his second consecutive Paralympic gold but also saw him break his own world record with a 232kg lift on his final attempt, surpassing the 231kg record he set at the 2023 World Para Powerlifting Championships in Dubai.

“I can honestly say you’re a true legend and I have the most admiration for you. Thank you for showing Malaysia the value of hard work and big dreams,” Nicol added.

Bonnie dominated the event early, securing the gold with an initial lift of 221kg, ahead of Italy’s Donato Telesca, who managed 209kg. Bonnie then effortlessly lifted 226kg on his second attempt before breaking the world record with his final 232kg lift.

China’s Hu Peng claimed silver with a lift of 214kg, while Telesca secured bronze with 213kg.

Bonnie’s victory marks Malaysia’s second gold at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, following Cheah Liek Hou’s triumph in badminton.

The Paralympics will conclude on Sunday, with Malaysia having secured two golds, a silver, and a bronze so far.