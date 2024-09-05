KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Bonnie Bunyau Gustin. That’s the name behind the surge in searches for Paralympic powerlifting on Google Malaysia.

This Sarawakian powerhouse isn’t just the first Malaysian to clinch gold at the Paralympics — he’s also the current record holder.

Tomorrow, the 25-year-old will take the stage at the Paris Paralympics, eyeing a second gold. Pundits have him tipped as the favourite.

What Is Paralympic powerlifting?

Paralympic powerlifting, or para-lifting, is a variation of Olympic powerlifting, but without the two main routines — the snatch and the clean and jerk. In para-lifting, the key event is the bench press, where athletes compete to lift the heaviest weights.

The bench press targets the chest and shoulders, performed by lying on a bench and pushing a barbell upwards from the chest. Weighted plates are added to the barbell for the lift.

According to the International Paralympic Committee (World Para Powerlifting), the sport is open to anyone “with a minimum level of disability who can extend their arms within 20° of full extension during a lift.”

Powerlifting has been a fixture in the Summer Paralympics since 1984.

Who Is Bonnie Bunyau Gustin?

Born in Serian, Sarawak, Bunyau Gustin lives with dwarfism and comes from a family of powerlifters.

According to Wikipedia, he began lifting at 15, following in the footsteps of his father, Gustin Jenang, a former competitive para-powerlifter and his son’s primary coach.

Since then, Bunyau Gustin has skyrocketed to the top of para-lifting, claiming golds at the World Championships, the para-powerlifting World Cup, and the Commonwealth Games.

In 2020, he made history by securing Malaysia’s first-ever Paralympic gold at the Tokyo Summer Olympics in the 72kg weight category.

Lifting an astounding 228 kg — over three times his body weight — he set a new Paralympic record, surpassing the previous mark by just 1kg.

What’s next for Bunyau Gustin in Paris?

The Sarawakian has already shown his dominance, comfortably making it to the final in his weight category.

He’ll face seven other competitors, with his biggest challenge coming from Italy’s Donato Telesca.

“There’s definitely pressure to defend the title, but I need to stay mentally focused on achieving that and breaking the record,” Bonnie told New Straits Times recently.

“As for the challenger from Italy, I’m unsure of his latest progress, so I’m approaching this with caution.”

There’s also pressure on the Malaysian team, with expectations to match the gold medal tally from Rio and Tokyo, where they claimed three golds across the two Games.