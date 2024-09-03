GEORGE TOWN, Sept 3 — Australian forward Dylan Wenzel-Halls has officially joined Penang FC, putting an end to the rumors linking him as the new star player to be recruited by the Black Panthers squad.

The announcement of the 27-year-old’s transfer was made by Penang FC today through the Penang Football Club (PFC) Facebook page, which also posted a photo of the star signing his contract with the football team.

Born in Ipswich, Queensland, the 1.73m-tall forward is expected to strengthen the attacking line-up of the Black Panthers, who have struggled since the beginning of the current Super League season.

“Dylan is known for his speed and sharp instincts on the field. He is ready to make a big impact,” read the post, adding that the player had made a name for himself with major clubs such as Brisbane Roar, Western United, and Central Coast Mariners in the A-League.

Penang FC currently sits in seventh place in the Super League standings, with 10 points from eight matches. — Bernama