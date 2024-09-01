KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — Malaysians who celebrated the nation’s 67th National Day yesterday, have more to cheer when the country’s mixed doubles pair, Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei managed to bring home the 2024 Korea Open champion title, today.

However, in the final action at the Mokpo Indoor Stadium in Seoul, the world’s ninth-ranked pair had to work hard for 59 minutes to defeat the Chinese pair, Guo Xin Wa-Li Qian, 17-21, 21-13 and 21-13 in the Super 500 status championship.

The victory by Tang Jie-Ee Wei was in their first meeting with the Chinese duo who are ranked 241st in the world.

This is Tang Jie-Ee Wei’s third title this year after emerging as runner-ups at the Thailand Masters in January and the Swiss Open in March.

Another national pair, Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah will meet Jeong Na Eun-Kim Hye Jeong of South Korea in women’s doubles final which is expected to start at 2pm Malaysia time.

The success in reaching the final of the Super 500 tournament saw fourth seeds Pearly-Thinaah having the chance to claim their first title of the season, after being eliminated in the quarter-finals of Japan Open, last month. — Bernama