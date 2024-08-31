KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — National women’s badminton doubles pair Pearly Tan-M Thinaah booked their spot in the 2024 Korean Open finals after beating top seeds Baek Ha Na-Lee So Hee at the Mokpo Indoor Stadium in Seoul, Korea today.

The Malaysians took 42 minutes to beat the home pair 21-18, 21-13 in their semi-final match today and will face another South Korean pair, Jeong Na Eun-Kim Hye Jeong in the final tomorrow after they beat their compatriots Lim Yu Lim-Shin Seung Chan 21-14, 21-11 in the other semi-final match.

Fourth seeded Pearly-Thinaah will have a chance to win their first Super 500 title this season after crashing out of the quarter-finals of the Japan Open last week.

National mixed doubles pair hen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei also qualified for the final of their event after beating Chinese pair 22-20, 21-19 in their semi-final match. — Bernama