PARIS, Aug 31 — The following are the Malaysian athletes who will be in action at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in France today. Home viewers can catch them “live” on national TV broadcaster RTM.

The schedule is based on Malaysian time.

Badminton men’s doubles pair Muhammad Ikhwan Ramli-Noor Azwan Noorlan will face Germany’s Rick Cornell Hellman-Thomas Wandschneider at 3.10pm Malaysian time.

In badminton men’s singles, Muhammad Ikhwan Ramli is matched up against Qu Zi Mo from China at 7.10pm and Noor Azwan Noorlan will meet Ho Yuen Chan from Hong Kong at 10.40pm.

Meanwhile, Cheah Liek Hou will be facing Suryo Nugroho from Indonesia at 8.40pm and Muhammad Fareez Anuar will battle Japan’s Taiyo Imai at 10pm Malaysian time.

Events are listed according to their sport in alphabetical order.

BADMINTON (Porte De La Chapelle Arena)

Group Stage:

Men’s Doubles WH1-2

Muhammad Ikhwan Ramli-Noor Azwan Noorlan vs Rick Cornell Hellman-Thomas Wandschneider (GER) — 9.10am (3.10pm Malaysian time)

Men’s Singles WH1

Muhammad Ikhwan Ramli vs Qu Zi Mo (CHN) — 1.10pm (7.10pm Malaysian time)

Men’s Singles WH2

Noor Azwan Noorlan vs Ho Yuen Chan (HKG) — 4.40pm (10.40pm Malaysian time)

Men’s Singles SU5

Muhammad Fareez Anuar vs Taiyo Imai (JPN) — 4pm (10pm Malaysian time)

Cheah Liek Hou vs Suryo Nugroho (INA) — 8.40pm (2.40am Sunday Malaysian time)

CYCLING TRACK (Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines Velodrome)

Qualification:

Men’s C1-3 1,000m Time Trial

Mohamad Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin & Muhammad Adi Raimie Amizazahan — 10.19am (4.19pm Malaysian time)

Final:

Men’s C1-3 1,000m Time Trial

Mohamad Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin & Muhammad Adi Raimie Amizazahan (if qualify) — 2.02pm (8.02pm Malaysian time)

BOCCIA (South Paris Arena 1)

Pool C:

Men’s Individual BC4

Abdul Razzaq Abdul Rahman vs Artem Kolinko (UKR) — 11.40am (5.40pm Malaysian time)

Quarter-Finals:

Women’s Individual BC4