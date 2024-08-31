PARIS, Aug 31 — National archer Nur Jannaton Abdul Jalil’s hands went numb during the match against Sarita from India, which affected her technique, thus crashing out early in the women’s Open individual compound event at the 2024 Paris Paralympics here today.

Nur Jannaton, who is making her Paralympic debut, went down 124-138 to her 37-year-old opponent.

The 28-year-old Malaysian said the rainy weather and cold conditions at the Invalides here left her hands numb, making it difficult for her to fire her arrows.

“I felt so cold that my hands were numb. I didn’t expect it to rain this much because I heard it would be hot.

“I’m really dissatisfied with my performance today. Usually, when it rains, the arrow will dip downwards and since I’m short, I had to lift (the bow) higher,” she said today.

Yesterday, Nur Jannaton achieved a positive result in the ranking round by shooting 649 points to be ranked 24th, thus surpassing her previous record of 615 points set at the Fazza Para Archery World Ranking Tournament in Dubai in March.

Despite her failure in the individual event, the 1-metre-tall archer is determined to perform better in the mixed team Open compound event with G. Daneshen.

The pair are scheduled to face Italians Matteo Bonacina-Eleonora Sarti in the 1/8 elimination round on Monday (September 2). — Bernama