LIVERPOOL, Aug 30 — Liverpool have signed Italy forward Federico Chiesa from Juventus on a long-term contract, the two clubs said on Thursday.

Juventus said the deal was worth 12 million euros ($13.30 million) plus 3 million in add-ons for the 26-year-old, whose contract with the Serie A club was set to expire in 2025.

Chiesa suffered a serious knee injury in 2022 that sidelined him for 10 months, but he bounced back and last season scored 10 goals and registered three assists in 37 appearances for Juventus across all competitions.

Chiesa scored 32 goals in 131 appearances for Juventus in four seasons at the club. He initially joined the Turin-based side on loan from Fiorentina in 2020.

"I'm so happy to be a Liverpool player," Chiesa said in a statement. "When (sporting director) Richard Hughes called me and he said, 'Do you want to join Liverpool?' - and the coach called me - I said yes immediately because I know the history of this club, I know what it represents to the fans."

Chiesa has scored seven goals in 51 caps for Italy. He was a part of their Euro 2020 title winning side and also played in the European Championship this year. ($1 = 0.9020 euros) — REUTERS