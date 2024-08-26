IPOH, Aug 26 — Perak weightlifting star, Qistina Qharisya Suffia Mohd Muzani, will receive an additional RM3,000 incentive from the state government after her outstanding performance at the 2024 Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Sarawak, where she broke three national records in the women’s the 45-kilogramme (kg) category.

In just her second appearance at the biennial national Games, the 19-year-old smashed the snatch record with a lift of 65kg, set a new benchmark in the clean and jerk (79kg) and went on to top the podium with a combined total of 144kg.

State Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah said the state government has allocated special incentives for athletes who achieve national records.

“All three are national records, so she is set to earn RM1,000 for each, in addition to the RM5,000 incentive for a gold medal,” he told reporters after the Politeknik Ungku Omar 52nd convocation ceremony here today, which was officiated by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

Saarani expressed pride in Perak’s haul of 35 gold medals at the Games, even though the contingent did not finish in the top five.

“Our goal was to secure at least five gold medals, and finish in fifth place, but we ended up seventh. Nonetheless, 35 golds is still a significant accomplishment.

“I believe we can address our shortcomings in the next two years as we prepare for the next Games in Selangor,” he said.

In a separate matter, Saarani, who also chairs the Perak Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Council, announced plans to convene a meeting with directors of higher education institutions to discuss strategies for improving graduate employability.

“Our aim with these five high-impact projects is to prevent the migration of young talent out of Perak.

He said there is concern that graduates from TVET programmes, whether they hold certificates, diplomas or degrees, might struggle to find their qualifications not aligned with market needs. — Bernama