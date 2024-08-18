KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Selangor FC winger Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim has admitted to needing more time to reach his peak form although he was in the starting 11 for the 2024 Sultan of Selangor Cup (TSSC) last night.

The player, fondly known as Faisal Halim, said he did not play to his best level when he featured in the first 45 minutes, but it was still a positive development and served as a benchmark for him to reassess his ability on the field.

“I feel that the 45 minutes wasn’t my true game. Compared to my previous performances, I haven’t reached my maximum yet, and I still need time to get back to my best. I hope everyone can give me the space to do that.

“But, at least I can now feel what’s affecting me during the match. Although I fell and hurt my left hand (during the match), it’s nothing serious. It’s good progress for me and I feel more confident now. I want to focus on regaining my fitness and strength,” he said after the TSSC 2024 match at Stadium Merdeka here last night.

The Selangor Selection lifted the Sultan of Selangor Cup (TSSC) for the third consecutive edition after defeating Singapore Selection 2-1.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old said the Red Giants’ victory last night was just the tonic the team needed ahead of the FA Cup final on August 24.

“We’re in the FA Cup final, so there’s no holding back. We’ll give our best for the Selangor supporters...,” he said.

Faisal Halim made his first public appearance on June 16 at the FA Cup match between Selangor FC against Negeri Sembilan FC.

On May 5, Faisal Halim suffered fourth degree burns on several parts of his body after being splashed with acid by an unknown individual at a shopping centre in Petaling Jaya and had to be treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for about 10 days. — Bernama