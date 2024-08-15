SYDNEY Aug 15 —The Australian Olympic Committee on Thursday decried what it said was a “vexatious, misleading and bullying” petition targeting Paris breakdancing sensation Raygun.

Thirty-six-year-old Rachael “Raygun” Gunn has been in the spotlight for her allegedly lacklustre breakdancing skills at the recent Olympic games, drawing streams of angry online criticism.

A string of unverified reports have since questioned how Gunn won her spot at the games.

But after a petition circulated calling her appearance and conduct “unethical”, the Australian Olympic Committee hit back.

The committee called the Change.org poll, which has garnered 47,000 signatures demanding a public apology from the dancer, “vexatious, misleading and bullying” and demanded it be immediately withdrawn.

“The petition contains numerous falsehoods designed to engender hatred against an athlete who was selected in the Australian Olympic Team through a transparent and independent qualification event and nomination process,” the committee said.

Gunn’s kangaroo-mimicking moves and slightly passe green Australia-logoed tracksuit have even been parodied worldwide, including by late-night US television host Jimmy Fallon.

But she has also won the backing of fellow Australian Olympians, including double gold-winning canoeist Jess Fox.

“People are so quick to be awful. She doesn’t deserve that,” Fox said on returning to Australia Wednesday. — AFP