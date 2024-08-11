PARIS, Aug 11 — National track cyclist Muhamad Shah Firdaus Sahrom has been relegated from the men’s keirin final of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France after he finished fourth today.

The 28-year-old was sprinting towards the finish line when he was hit by Japanese rider Shinji Nakano, causing Jack Carlin of Great Britain to lose control and fall in the final round at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines National Velodrome just a while ago.

Although match results initially showed Muhammad Shah finishing the race in fourth place, it was changed to relegated on the Games’ official website, resulting in a sixth-place finish.

Harry Lavraysen of the Netherlands won the gold, while Australians Matthew Richardson and Matthew Glaetzer took the silver and bronze respectively.

Malaysia officially wrapped up its Paris Olympics campaign with two bronze medals from national professional men’s badminton singles player Lee Zii Jia and national men’s badminton doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik. — Bernama