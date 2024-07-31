



SEPANG, July 31 — Despite ending his challenge at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with an uninspiring result, it did not break the spirit of national shooter Johnathan Wong to yearn competing at the games in the Los Angeles 2028 edition.

The 31-year-old shooter, who is making his second appearance at the quadrennial event, said he will try to improve his performance by producing more consistent results every time he participates in domestic and foreign tournaments.

"I will still be competing if given the opportunity and I will be all out again to qualify for LA (Los Angeles 2028). Now the only thing for me is to (get) consistent results so that we want to show that shooting can also deliver good results.

"If possible, I want to qualify for LA earlier so that I can get more funding with more adequate preparation," he told Bernama when met at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport here today.

Previously, Johnathan, who competed in the men's 10 metre (m) water pistol event at the Paris 2024 Olympics, dropped out of the qualifying round when he finished in 27th position out of 33 shooters after collecting 570 points.

In the meantime, Johnathan said his focus has now shifted to efforts to 'attract' the coaching staff to place themselves in the national team for the Thailand SEA Games 2025.

"So far, the closest we have is the SEA Games but it is still under discussion because we also have several other games such as the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. If the coach says I have to join (then) I have to start preparation early. For now I will take a short break before starting training again," he said. — Bernama