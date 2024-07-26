MONTREAL, July 26 — Bev Priestman was removed as head coach of the Canadian Olympic women’s football team last night after Canada Soccer found evidence of drone spying before the Paris Olympics.

A day after Canadian assistant coach Jasmine Mander and analyst Joey Lombardi were sent home from the Paris Olympics for flying a drone over a New Zealand training session, Canada Soccer suspended Priestman.

”Over the past 24 hours, additional information has come to our attention regarding previous drone use against opponents, predating the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” Canada Soccer chief executive Kevin Blue said.

”In light of these new revelations, Canada Soccer has made the decision to suspend women’s national soccer team head coach Bev Priestman for the remainder of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and until the completion of our recently announced independent external review.”

The Canadian women, reigning Olympic champions, defeated New Zealand 2-1 in their Paris Olympic opening match on Thursday.

Priestman took no part in the game after the controversy and had been expected back for Canada’s second Group A match on Sunday against France before Canada Soccer’s ban led to the Canadian Olympic Committee removing her.

Assistant coach Andy Spence will lead the Canadian women’s national team for the remainder of the Paris Olympics, Canada Soccer said. — AFP