KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) will prioritise the well-being and development of Malaysian athletes by providing them with the best possible environment to excel and bring glory to Malaysia at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, which will be held from July 26 to Aug 11.

OCM in a statement today said they are dedicated to maintaining transparency and accountability in all operations and emphasised that all expenditures are carefully planned for the successful participation of the athletes.

The statement added that the attention-drawing official attire and luggage are fully sponsored by OCM’s long-standing partners, Yonex Sunrise Malaysia and Samsonite Malaysia, ensuring that there is no additional financial burden on the OCM or the athletes.

“As the custodian of the Olympic Games in Malaysia, OCM is mandated by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to ensure our athletes receive comprehensive support. This includes coaches, technical experts, and a range of essential services for optimising performance.

“Funding is provided partly by IOC bodies, such as Olympic Solidarity and the IOC’s The Olympic Partners (TOP) sponsorship, along with contributions from the National Sports Council (NSC) and National Sports Institute (NSI),” said the statement in response to recent public discussions and concerns regarding the Malaysian contingent to Paris.

In the meantime, OCM clarified that the Paralympic Games falls under the jurisdiction of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and Paralympic Council of Malaysia (PCM), not the IOC or OCM, with the selection and participation following separate guidelines and protocols established by the IPC.

The statement noted that the Malaysian Contingent heading to Paris 2024 comprises 26 athletes and 40 officials, including 15 technical experts, 11 support services crew, nine management and secretariat and five team managers, with each role vital in ensuring Malaysian athletes receive the support they need. —Bernama