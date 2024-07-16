KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Speculation is mounting over the departure of national football squad head coach Kim Pan Gon today.

Rumours began circulating through X (formerly known as Twitter) after the Korea Football News account @KORFootballNews claimed that the 55-year-old will hold a press conference to announce his resignation from Harimau Malaya.

“Malaysia national team manager Kim Pan Gon will hold a press conference today to announce his resignation,” it said.

Coincidentally, the Football Association of Malaysia has also scheduled a special press conference for 2 pm today, although the reason for the event is not disclosed.

Pan Gon, who has been with the squad since 2022, played a pivotal role in transforming the national team’s fortunes on the international stage, guiding them to qualify for the Asian Cup on merit after a 42-year absence.

The South Korean coach also led Harimau Malaya to second-place finishes in the 2022 Thai King’s Cup and the 2023 Merdeka Football Tournament. — Bernama

