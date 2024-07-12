GEORGE TOWN, July 12 — National women’s singles professional shuttler Goh Jin Wei will receive continuous instructions, guidance and support from her coach, Nova Armada, via telephone when she competes in the 2024 Paris Olympics later this month.

This is because Jin Wei’s request to the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) to bring her Indonesian coach along was unsuccessful due to the limited quota of accreditation cards issued by the International Olympic Council (IOC).

Jin Wei, 24, said although she won’t have her coach with her, the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) have provided her with another coach and she is getting used to the training methods of the new coach.

“My coach (Nova Armada) will continue to provide me with the support, guidance and instructions that I need via telephone calls throughout my time at the Olympic games. Although disappointed that he won’t be with me there (in Paris), I am thankful to BAM for providing me with another coach.

“Overall, both mentally and physically, so far so good. There are still two weeks to go... I will do my best for Malaysia,” she said when met at the Penang Badminton Association (PBA) office in Bukit Dumbar here today.

PBA president Datuk Kah Kau Kiak had earlier handed her a contribution of RM20,000 from the association while state Youth, Sports and Health Committee chairman Daniel Gooi presented Jin Wei with RM5,000 from the Penang government.

Jin Wei, who will leave for Paris on July 23 as the badminton event will begin on July 27, thanked the PBA and the state government for their contributions.

“I played on the same court during the French Open Badminton Championships recently. I hope to have better luck at the Olympics,” she said.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will be from July 26 to August 11. — Bernama