KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) is prepared to provide all forms of assistance to the country’s women’s professional shuttler Goh Jin Wei in preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, which will be held from July 26 to Aug 11.

Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) Director of Administration Michelle Chai said that ABM Coaching Director Rexy Mainaky had a one-on-one meeting with the world number 33 player last week to discuss the matter.

“We will definitely assist Jin Wei. In terms of who and how (the) arrangement, coaching and all, Rexy will discuss it since he is the coaching director on our side. Technically, he will discuss with Jin Wei to see how it goes. From our side, there is no issue, and Jin Wei already knows this,” she said at ABM in Bukit Kiara here today.

Previously, the media reported that Jin Wei would not be accompanied by her coach, Nova Armada, at the Paris Olympics due to the limited accreditation cards issued by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Instead, she will receive guidance from Rexy.

Meanwhile, Michelle informed that the governing body received only five accreditation cards, which will be used by Rexy, Tan Bin Shen (men’s doubles coach), Hoon Thien How (women’s doubles coach), Nova Widianto (mixed doubles coach) and Wong Tat Meng (men’s singles coach for national professional player Lee Zii Jia).

“I think we need to see (who will be by Jin Wei’s side in Paris), but if I am not mistaken, the women’s singles session will be alongside the men’s singles. So there is no overlapping schedule, but they can discuss it in Paris,” she said.

Earlier, national badminton players undergoing simulation training for the Paris Olympic received a visit from Malaysia’s Chef de Mission (CDM) to the Games, Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin, and Deputy CDM Datuk Nicol David at ABM.

Nicol expressed confidence that Jin Wei could perform well with the support of all parties involved and that that decisions regarding the coach for the player would be made by the relevant authorities and believes that the National Sports Institute (ISN) will provide the best services to support the country’s athletes at the prestigious Games

“We have our ISN team always available to secure whatever is needed. But at the Olympic Games, there will definitely be a full medical team, ambulances in place because that is the standard that the Olympic Games must offer.

“Yes, on the ground, they will definitely have to have automated external defibrillators (AEDs)) because it’s the Olympic Games. They must have them. Our assurance will be secured. In terms of every other tournament, we will make sure that our ISN is fully equipped for it,” she said.

Yesterday, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) reviewed its emergency response protocols following the death of young Chinese shuttler Zhang Zhi Jie after collapsing on the court during the Asian Junior Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, last Sunday. — Bernama