JOHOR BARU, May 14 — Police will be increasing their guard for the 2024/25 Super League football match on May 18 following a series of attacks against three footballers that have shocked the country and forced the cancellation of the season opener.

Johor police chief M. Kumar said orders have been given to step up security measures during the match between Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) and Negeri Sembilan FC here this Saturday.

“We will never take any football match that is held in Johor for granted.

“We are always prepared and will monitor the safety and security aspects throughout the match,” he told reporters at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Kumar was responding to queries about the safety and security aspects for this weekend’s match.

Three players from different football clubs nationwide fell victim to violent incidents in a space of almost a week.

Terengganu FC player Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid was injured in the head and legs during a robbery in Kuala Terengganu on May 2, while Harimau Malaya and Selangor FC winger Faisal Halim was splashed with acid at a shopping mall in Kota Damansara on May 5.

The latest attack on May 7 saw JDT’s Safiq Rahim car’s rear windscreen smashed by two assailants on a motorcycle in Johor Baru.

Kumar previously said that 1,500 policemen will be deployed for duty to conduct strict control and inspection at the Charity Shield match between Selangor and JDT at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium on May 10.

Selangor FC later withdrew from the match, citing security concerns.

Last Saturday, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had assured teams participating in the Malaysian League that police will prioritise their safety following the attacks against the three footballers.