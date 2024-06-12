HERZOGENAURACH (Germany), June 12 — Euro 2024 hosts Germany have called up Emre Can to replace Aleksandar Pavlovic for the tournament, who misses out through tonsillitis, the DFB confirmed on Wednesday.

Can, who captained Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League loss to Real Madrid in June, made his Germany debut in 2015 but had not played for his country since September 2023.

The former Liverpool and Juventus midfielder has played 43 times for Germany, scoring one goal.

This marks the first time Nagelsmann has called the Dortmund player into the squad, with Can’s last nomination taking place under previous manager Hansi Flick.

A DFB representative said at a press conference at Germany’s Euro 2024 base in Herzogenaurach on Wednesday that Can’s call-up at Pavlovic’s expense was “a decision made by the coaching team” including head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

“We wanted another defensive midfielder in the squad,” Nagelsmann said in a statement on Wednesday, saying Can had “immediately expressed his enthusiasm and willingness” to join the team.

“We wanted to have another player in the squad who has played a lot of games, who knows how to deal with the pressure. (Can) can fulfill the profile that we can use now.”

After missing selection in May, the 30-year-old Can said he “hoped there was a way into the side through the back door”.

Germany postponed Wednesday’s scheduled team photograph due to Pavlovic’s illness.

“It’s a real shame for Pavlo,” said Bayern teammate Jamal Musiala at a press conference on Wednesday.

“He was really looking forward to being there, was hoping to play and had trained well.”

Bayern Munich midfielder Pavlovic was called up for the first time in March this year but missed both friendlies against France and the Netherlands with a similar problem.

Pavlovic, 20, played in Germany’s 0-0 draw with Ukraine but missed Friday’s 2-1 win over Greece.

Born in Munich, the Bayern youth product made his Bundesliga debut in October and was also eligible to play for Serbia. He was a surprise call-up, brought into the side at the expense of experienced club teammate Leon Goretzka.

Nagelsmann decided to call up Can rather than recall Goretzka, who has scored 14 goals in 57 Germany games. — AFP