HERZOGENAURACH (Germany), June 12 — Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, Germany’s two 21-year-old midfield creators, said Wednesday their connection on and off the pitch could carry the tournament hosts to a fourth Euros title.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann rejected suggestions Musiala and Wirtz, who play similar roles for club sides Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, could not play together in the same team, with both potentially set to be starters at Euro 2024.

Speaking at Germany’s training base in the Bavarian village of Herzogenaurach on Wednesday, Wirtz said: “We both want to win the title and we know we need each other for that.

“We have a lot of ideas in our game play and are always looking for solutions.”

Stuttgart-born Musiala, who grew up in England and played for the Three Lions at youth level before electing to represent Germany after moving to Bayern, said he had a “very relaxed” relationship with Wirtz.

“It’s not just football which connects us. We’re the same age and have the same interests.

“He can play table tennis pretty well, but I’ve got more quality in basketball.

“We combine well together.”

The duo are known for their skillful ball control and combination play.

Musiala said they should choose the “right moments to try and dribble past people and sometimes just simply play”, rather than “dying a beautiful death” on the pitch.

Wirtz, who won the double this year under Xabi Alonso at Leverkusen and condemned Bayer to a first trophyless season in more than a decade, said he did not share a rivalry with Musiala in the national team.

“It would not be healthy if we were trying to outdo each other,” Wirtz said, explaining “personally it doesn’t matter to me who scores more goals.”

Wirtz, named the Bundesliga Player of the Season, scored 18 goals and laid on 20 assists in 49 matches last campaign, while Musiala netted 12 times and provided eight assists in 38 games.

German media has linked Wirtz with a big-money move to play alongside Musiala at Bayern.

“I think we currently feel comfortable at our clubs. But we have joked from time to time that we think it’d definitely be cool to play together at club level at some point,” said Wirtz.

“I’d definitely be happy to spend more time with Jamal.”

Germany veteran and 2014 World Cup winner Toni Kroos said on Tuesday the two had “few limits” in their games, adding “footballing ability is obviously there”.

“They are players that you always have a bit of doubt about as a defender,” said the 34-year-old.

“Should I go for them or not? If I go for them, there’s always the danger they’ll skip past me and I’ll be standing there but the player is not.” — AFP