JAKARTA, June 7 — Malaysian shuttlers had a rather mixed fortune in the 2024 Indonesia Open as two doubles pairs moved into the semifinals in style while two other pairs had disappointing outings in their respective quarterfinal matches, here today.

On an action-packed day at the Istora Senayan, the country’s professional mixed doubles pair Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing, ranked 21st in the world, put up sizzling show to dispose eighth seeds Kim Won Ho-Jeong Na Eun from South Korea 21-8, 21-19.

The pair will face Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin from China, ranked world number five, who beat Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping 21-17, 11-21, 21-16 in an all-Chinese affair.

“The first set was a surprisingly easy and we seized every opportunity to score points. The second set was a little tough as they started playing well but we managed to scrap through after focusing on our own momentum,” said the duo after the match.

Men’s doubles pair Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun, ranked 20th in the world, cruised into the semifinals after edging Tan Lu Ching Yao-Yang Po Han from Taiwan 21-17, 18-21, 21-10 to set up a date with home favourites Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani.

Meanwhile, in the men’s singles competition, professional ace Lee Zii Jia failed to cross the quarterfinals after losing to Kunlavut Vitidsarn from Thailand 21-16, 21-17 in straight sets.

“The result was certainly disappointing. Kunlavut had good defensive shots and that made it difficult for me to beat him,” said Zii Jia who wants to quickly erase the bitter moments in Jakarta and prepare for the Australia Open.

The country’s upcoming star Leong Jun Hao’s giant-killing act came to an end when he lost to Asian Games champion Li Shi Feng from China 11-21, 12-21.

Also on their way home are men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani and women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M.Thinaah. — Bernama