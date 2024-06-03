LONDON, June 3 — Chelsea on Monday appointed Leicester boss Enzo Maresca as their new manager on a five-year deal to replace the departed Mauricio Pochettino.

The Italian, 44, joined the Foxes in June 2023 and led them to the Championship title last season.

“We are delighted to welcome Enzo to Chelsea,” said Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, Chelsea’s co-sporting directors.

“He has proven himself to be an excellent coach capable of delivering impressive results with an exciting and identifiable style.

“Enzo has deeply impressed us in our discussions leading up to his appointment. His ambitions and work ethic align with those of the club.”

Maresca will begin his new role on July 1 on a five-year contract, with a club option of a further year.

“To join Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world, is a dream for any coach,” he said. “It is why I am so excited by this opportunity.

“I look forward to working with a very talented group of players and staff to develop a team that continues the club’s tradition of success and makes our fans proud.”

Pochettino left Stamford Bridge by mutual consent last month after another turbulent season in which the club spent much of the campaign in mid-table.

The side recovered to win their final five games of the season and earn a place in the Europa Conference League.

They also reached the final of the League Cup and the FA Cup semi-finals.

Maresca will be the sixth coach to have managed the first team since Todd Boehly’s Clearlake Capital consortium bought the club two years ago.

Chelsea have spent more than £1 billion (RM6 billion) on signings since Clearlake took over ownership from Roman Abramovich in May 2022. — AFP