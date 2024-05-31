KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — The Harimau Malaya squad preparing for the 2026 World Cup/2027 Asia Cup Qualifiers, registered a 1-0 win over Perak FC in a closed door friendly match at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, tonight.

Daniel Ting scored the only goal of the match in the 17th minute to save the blushes for South Korean coach Kim Pan Gon who certainly missed the services of his injured strikers Faizal Halim, Arif Aiman Hanapi and Darren Lok.

Pan Gon’s boys are preparing for two crucial upcoming matches next month, namely against Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek (June 6) and Taiwan at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil (June 11).

Malaysia need to win the two remaining matches while hoping for Oman to defeat Kyrgyzstan in Muscat to brighten their chances of making history by qualifying for the third round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers for the first time and securing an early spot in the 2027 Asian Cup.

After four matches, Malaysia are third in Group D with six points, Kyrgyzstan and Oman have nine points each (three wins and one loss) but the former lead on goal difference while Taiwan are last in the group with no points. — Bernama

