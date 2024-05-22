LONDON, May 22 — Eight-times Grand Slam champion Andre Agassi will captain Team World from next year’s Laver Cup, organisers said on Wednesday.

The former world number one, who retired from the sport in 2006 and coached Novak Djokovic from 2017-18, will begin his role at the 2025 Laver Cup, which will take place in San Francisco.

“I am truly honoured to accept the invitation to become the Laver Cup Team World Captain,” Agassi said in a statement.

“The competitive level of Laver Cup is off the charts and it’s easy to see why. You’re there with the team, your peers, guys you respect, and everybody has a responsibility.

“For me the key will be understanding and managing the players’ needs throughout the year and really getting to know them so that I can select the matchups to give us the best chance to get wins on the board and bring home the Laver Cup.”

Agassi replaces compatriot John McEnroe, who has captained Team World since the inaugural edition of the three-day team tournament, which pits six top men’s players from Europe against six of their counterparts from the rest of the world.

“I want to congratulate Andre on becoming the next Team World Captain, I know he is the right man for the job,” McEnroe said.

“The Laver Cup is very special to me, a truly incredible competition that I love being a part of. I will be rooting for him and Team World and will support him however I can.”

This year’s Laver Cup will be held in Berlin from September 20-22. — Reuters