KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — National waterskier Aaliyah Yoong Hanifah will be competing in the 64th Masters Water Ski and Wakeboard Tournament from May 24 to 26 in the United States.

The organiser said in a statement that Aaliyah, 20, qualified for the prestigious tournament thanks to her excellent performance throughout this season.

“For 63 years, the Masters Water Ski and Wakeboard Tournament has showcased some of our sports’ greatest moments and competing on Robin Lake holds a special place in the career of each athlete honoured with the opportunity to participate,” the organiser said.

Aaliyah responded to her qualification through a Facebook post, stating that it would be a great honour for her to be the first ever Asian to qualify for the tournament.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, national waterskiing coach Hanifah Yoong Yin Fah said Aaliyah managed to set a new Malaysian jump record of 48.3 metres (m) at the Masters LCQ 2 at Sunset Lakes yesterday.

“Before last weekend, her record and PB (personal best) was 47.2m set 12 months ago. She broke it four times now in the past week.

“She had qualified for the Nautique US Masters Waterski next weekend whereby only the top skiers in the world get in through two weekends of qualifying before the Masters,” he posted on Facebook today. — Bernama

Advertisement