KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — A teen boy who pleaded guilty to injuring former Dang Wangi police chief SAC Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman during an eviction operation in Kampung Sungai Baru here last September was ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.

Lawyer Muhammad Najib Ahmad, who represented the 16-year-old, said that the order was made by Magistrate Nurfarahain Roslan during the proceedings of the case here yesterday.

“The court ordered my client to complete the sentence within six months under the supervision of the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

“During the proceedings, the defence pleaded for a warning sentence, while the prosecution sought community service as punishment,” he told reporters after the proceedings, which were held in camera as they involved a minor.

According to the charge, the teenager was accused of intentionally causing injury to intimidate Sulizmie Affendy while the latter was carrying out his duties as an officer in command.

The offence was committed in Jalan Datuk Abdul Malik, Kampung Sungai Baru, here between 10.50am and 11.14am on September 11, 2025, under Section 332 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum jail term of three years or a fine or both.

Previously, six other individuals involved in the same incident were each fined RM3,500 by separate Magistrates’ Courts for taking part in an unlawful assembly, namely opposing the eviction notice process despite having been ordered to disperse in accordance with the law at the same time, location and date.

On September 11 last year, the media reported that several individuals were arrested in connection with injuries sustained by Sulizmie Affendy during the incident.

He was reported to have suffered head injuries after being struck by an object thrown by an unidentified individual while he was maintaining order during the operation, which was carried out following a court order related to the demolition of residential structures in the area. — Bernama