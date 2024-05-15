KUCHING, May 15 ― Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah says he is confident that Sarawak will be given the opportunity to host some events when Malaysia hosts the 2027 SEA Games.

The Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister said however the matter was still at the discussion stage and an announcement would be made once the details have been finalised.

“We are still discussing and there had been two or three Zoom meetings with the federal sports ministry,” he told during a press conference at the State Legislative Assembly Complex yesterday.

Advertisement

On the Malaysia Games (Sukma) hosted by Sarawak, he said it would cost Sarawak not less than RM300 million, with the state still awaiting funding from the federal government.

“Actually, we are asking for about RM100 million from the federal government to organise this Sukma.

“In the previous edition of the competitions in 2016, the federal government only gave us RM40 million and the sports events were only held in Kuching and Sibu back then, with fewer sports categories competed,” he said.

Advertisement

In his ministerial winding-up speech earlier, Abdul Karim said his ministry and Sarawak Sports Corporation have identified and are upgrading 24 facilities for Sukma, as well as constructing three new facilities.

The facilities being upgraded are Sarawak Stadium, State Stadium, Pandelela Rinong Aquatic Centre, lawn bowl arena at Petra Jaya, state hockey stadium at Padungan, hockey stadium at Petra Jaya, BMX track hill at Bukit Siol, archery range at Petra Jaya, shooting range field at Sarawak Squash Centre at Petra Jaya, Sarawak Petanque Centre at Santubong, Stadium Perpaduan at Petra Jaya, tennis courts at Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association centre, basketball court at Kuching South City Council hall, Samarahan closed stadium, and Sri Aman closed stadium.

Others are Stadium Tun Zaidi in Sibu, Sibu indoor stadium, Mukah stadium, Bintulu closed stadium, Bintulu Muhibbah stadium, Miri Petronas Sports Village, Miri stadium and Miri city stadium.

The three new facilities under construction are the Sarawak cricket and rugby ground, wushu training and competition centre, and Sarawak Sports Village, all located in Petra Jaya and expected to be completed by July.

Abdul Karim also told the august House that a total of RM144.6 million under the 12th Malaysia Plan and a separate RM237 million under Project Rakyat had been approved to improve sports facilities across Sarawak.

He also informed that the proposed improvement works to Kapit indoor stadium and Kapit swimming pool are expected to be open for tender next month and works to begin early September.

“The project duration is eight months and expected to complete by Quarter 2 2025. These projects will kick off concurrently and the implementing agency is Sarawak Public Works Department.”

He said the ministry will also carry out the proposed retrofitting and covered outdoor learning areas of swimming pool for Miri Public Swimming Pool, with the project to be awarded in the third quarter of this year and expected to be completed by first quarter of next year.

“Besides this, my ministry will also kick off the proposed improvement works to Miri Public Swimming Pool to carry out full scope of the repair works for the pump and filtration systems for the swimming pool.” ― The Borneo Post