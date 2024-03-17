KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Kuala Lumpur (KL) City club patron Fahmi Fadzil expressed full commitment to resolve the club’s salary arrears problem as soon as possible to ensure the team is ready to face the 2024/2025 Super League competition.

Fahmi, who is also the Minister of Communications, said he had asked Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Kamarulzaman Mat Salleh to contact the Malaysian Football League (MFL) to express his full commitment to resolve the issue in accordance with the process set by MFL.

“I was appointed as patron last June and recently maybe two or three weeks ago, some parties from the Kuala Lumpur Football Association (KLFA) and KL City met with me to ask to discuss some things.

“... so two days ago, I, the chief executive officer of KL City Stanley Bernard, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territory) Dr Zaliha Mustafa and Kamarulzaman reached an agreement to speed up some things to help make the payment. God willing in a short time according to a certain process, we will settle whatever is owed, especially the players,” he told reporters after meeting Stanley Bernard and some of the club’s players at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium here today.

Meanwhile, Fahmi also expressed his appreciation to KLFA president Khalid Samad who resigned yesterday for his contribution since steering the club in 2019.

“I take the opportunity to thank Khalid who was earlier leading KLFA and I think it was a very challenging time. Not only in terms of politics, we see many changes taking place, for the sport of football also going through moments pandemic,” he said.

Meanwhile, Stanley believes Fahmi’s presence can attract more sponsors for the team, especially when they have created some history such as winning the 2021 Malaysia Cup.

“..where I feel that someone like the position of patron (Fahmi) we can restore trust (toward) KL City in terms of funding because the players behind me have done everything on merit.

“To bring the KL City brand to express to them (sponsors) if there is trust, if there is an injection of funds, KL City can move further,” he said.

Previously, the MFL gave a ‘lifeline’ for two Super League teams, Kedah Darul Aman (KDA FC) and KL City FC to pay off the salary arrears of their players and officials in stages and must try to resolve the matter before March 29. — Bernama