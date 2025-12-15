KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) head coach Francisco Javier Munoz Llompart expressed his appreciation to the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail or fondly known as TMJ and the owner of JDT for his unwavering support and commitment to the team which he described as one of the key factors behind the club’s success in winning the FA Cup four consecutive times.

“First of all I want to say thank you to the boss because he gives us all the best for everyday, try to have a big ambition and working very well and give one step forward. After that, I want to say thank you also to the players.

“We spoke the last time, I’m proud about them because they are working every day very hard and they try to give and they show the superiority in all the games about that,” he told reporters after JDT continued to assert their dominance in the 2025-2026 FA Cup competition by retaining the title for the fourth consecutive time after thrashing Sabah FC 5-0.

For record, it was also JDT’s fifth FA Cup trophy since the competition was rebranded in 2013.

Meanwhile, when asked about Ajdic Mujagic’s goal in the 26th minute that was disallowed following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review for offside, Sabah FC head coach Daniel Jean-Paul Desvaux De Marigny described the decision as “very strange because he’s actually in front of the defender”.

JDT’s Manuel Hidalgo (left) challenged by Sabah FC’s Miguel Cifuentes during the FA Cup final at Bukit Jalil National Stadium on December 14, 2025. — Bernama pic

“I don’t really like to talk about referees and you know, it’s a difficult job. But from my perspective, both occasions were a little bit strange for me. You know, we scored a very nice goal and to take it away from the group and the player in particular make me a bit sad.

“The second one was a little bit… was a very strange because he’s actually in front of the defender. So me personally I thought it was a yellow card for the opponent but it wasn’t the case. So, you make what you wish,” he said.

Despite the setbacks, Daniel stressed that he did not feel the need to motivate his players further, saying their performance already reflected their commitment and fighting spirit.

“I don’t really have to lift them up because they represented Sabah with great passion and great desire,” he said adding that the team continued to compete strongly even after being reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of midfield lynchpin Miguel Cifuentes was shown a red card for a foul on a JDT player. — Bernama