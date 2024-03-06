LONDON, March 6 — British Open officials have made no concessions to LIV Golf after announcing changes to exemption categories for the tournament today.

World ranking points are not available to players who joined controversial Saudi breakaway tour, making it increasingly difficult to qualify for the British Open through that route.

Former major winners, Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson already have places for this year’s British Open at Royal Troon in July.

Other LIV golfers guaranteed spots without having to qualify are Tyrrell Hatton, Dean Burmester, Adrian Meronk, Joaquin Niemann, Louis Oosthuizen and David Puig.

LIV chief executive Greg Norman wrote to players on Tuesday to say it would no longer be pursuing its long battle to secure world ranking points.

As a result of a merger agreement between the PGA Tour and LIV, there had been suggestions British Open bosses R&A could make allowances for LIV golfers.

But the most significant change made by the R&A is the reduction of the exemption period for new champions to the age of 55.

Past champions will still be able to play until the age of 60 — Tom Watson famously came close to winning a sixth Claret Jug just seven weeks before his 60th birthday at Turnberry in 2009.

Other changes will see players competing on the Asian Tour, the Japan Golf Tour, the PGA Tour of Australasia and the Sunshine Tour able to qualify via one of the top five slots on the International Federation Ranking list.

An exemption has also been established for the Africa Amateur champion, with South African Altin Van Der Merwe attending this year after winning the inaugural event last month. — AFP