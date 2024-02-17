LONDON, Feb 17 — Arsenal set a new attendance record in the English Women’s Super League with a capacity crowd of 60,160 for their 3-1 win at home to Manchester United on Saturday.

It was the first time the Emirates Stadium in north London, home to leading English men’s top-flight football club Arsenal, had sold out for a WSL match.

“60,160 Emirates Stadium sold out for the first time in @BarclaysWSL history,” said a statement posted by Arsenal on X, formerly Twitter. “Another league record. Another historic moment. Thank you, Gooners.”

Arsenal held the previous WSL attendance record, with 59,042 fans present when they beat champions and London rivals Chelsea in December.

Saturday’s match also broke the corresponding record, already held by Arsenal, for a women’s club game in England of 60,063 that watched the Gunners’ European Champions League tie against German club Wolfsburg at the Emirates last season.

Arsenal’s win on Saturday left them third in the table, three points behind both leaders Chelsea and second-placed Manchester City. — AFP

